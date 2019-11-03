James A. Walston "Jim"

HAMMOND, IN - James A. Walston, age 71, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He is survived by two daughters: Gena (Robbie) Keaton and Dana (David) Skaritka; five grandchildren; three sisters: Darlene, Madeleine and Goldie; many nieces nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Lucia and Joseph Pittacora and two sisters.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME with Father Charles Mosley, officiating. Private cremation will follow. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation and celebration of Jim's life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Bocken Funeral Home 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville).

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com