James A. "Jim" Walston

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. "Jim" Walston.
Service Information
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN
46323
(219)-844-1600
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James A. Walston "Jim"

HAMMOND, IN - James A. Walston, age 71, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He is survived by two daughters: Gena (Robbie) Keaton and Dana (David) Skaritka; five grandchildren; three sisters: Darlene, Madeleine and Goldie; many nieces nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Lucia and Joseph Pittacora and two sisters.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME with Father Charles Mosley, officiating. Private cremation will follow. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation and celebration of Jim's life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Bocken Funeral Home 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville).

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com
Published in The Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.