James Albert Burgess
1927 - 2020
James Albert Burgess

June 17, 1927 – September 19, 2020

ST. JOHN, IN - Jim Burgess, age 93, of St. John, IN went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, September 19,2020. He is survived by four children: Patrick (Loni Lea) of West Point, IN, Mark (Laura Mathew) of Issaquah, WA, Allison (Scott) Homans of Cedar Lake, IN, Nicola/Nikki of St. John, IN, and honorary third son, John Moelhman of Rainer WA; seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte of 62 years, siblings: Ray and Ruth (George Katz), and three great grandchildren.

Jim passed away peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family and friends. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at FAGEN MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. (Route 41) Saint John, IN 46373. Service performed by Pastor Dave Weemhoff of Faith Church - Cedar Lake.

Jim was born in Kettle, Kentucky in 1927, to Charlie and Carmen, and moved to Whiting, IN as a boy. He attended George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond. At 17 years old, Jim enlisted in the Army. Jim served in Europe as a radio technician, was stationed in Germany where he recorded the Nuremburg war trials for the US Army, and earned two medals for his service.

He enjoyed his morning coffee get togethers at Mister Donut, then McDonalds in Schererville and has made many great friends. Jim was always known as someone who could be counted on for help whenever needed.

Due to Covid, the state does not permit food in the funeral home, and we will not be having a dinner at this time. We will have a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: VFW, Riley's Children's Hospital, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in The Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
