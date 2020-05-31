James "Jim" Ashby
James "Jim" Ashby HIGHLAND, IN - James "Jim" Ashby, 77 of Highland, IN passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon; sons, Jim (Chao) Ashby and Bill (Carrie) Ashby; daughters, Debra Ashby and Kari (Mirko) Marich; grandchildren: Alex, Lauren, Michael, Max, Caitlin and Sam; brother, Doug (Sue) Ashby; sisters: Judy (late Mike) Patrick and Mary (late Bob) Ahlgrim; sister-in-law, Thelma (late Charles) Ruckhaber; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Emma Ashby. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be a Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Jim was a member of Local 134 IBEW and St. Maria Goretti Church. He used to coach and umpire Little League Baseball. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local food pantry would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
Visitation
JUN
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
