James Bielak, Sr.

HIGHLAND, IN - James Bielak, Sr. age 83, of Highland, passed away, Monday, September 2, 2019.

He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 8080, and retired President of the Millwright Local 1043. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; children: James Jr. (Jill), Randall, and Brenda (Franklin); seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers Joe (AnnaMae) and Bob (Pauline); and sisters Vicky and Barbara (Don). He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerome.

A memorial mass will be held directly at Our Lady of Grace, 3025 Highway Avenue in Highland, on Monday, September 9, 2019 with visiting from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. www.fagenmiller.com