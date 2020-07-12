1/1
James "Jimmy" Bielat
VALPARAISO, IN - James "Jimmy" Bielat, age 96, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He is survived by his daughters: Ann (Bernard Navarra) Stanford of Ormond Beach, FL, Mary (Dr. Robert) Thornton of Valparaiso, IN, and Rose (John) Rich of Orland Park, IL; grandchildren: Michelle (Dennis) George, Jason Stanford, Patrick and Christopher Thornton, Laura and Andy Rich; great granddaughter: Lily George, and his dedicated and loving caregiver, Joy. Jimmy is now united with his beloved wife, Eleanor, his parents, Peter and Anna Bielat; and his sister, Betty (John) Gerak.

Jimmy was a longtime resident of Hammond and a member of St. John Bosco Parish. He served during World War II in the Pacific theater, and was a member of the American Legion Post #369, International Order of Foresters, and Calumet Clowns. He was a lifelong dog lover and enjoyed visits from his grand dogs who brought him love and comfort. Jimmy was devoted to his family, and to the Chicago Cubs, instilling that love in his daughters and grandchildren. His humor and generous heart will be deeply missed by those who love him.

Services are private, and a memorial mass will be held at a later date. At rest in St. John Cemetery, Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Share Foundation of Rolling Prairie, Indiana or the charity of your choice.

Services entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Remembered Forever
Jackie Arthur
Friend
July 9, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of sorrow.
Bambi Bartley
Classmate
