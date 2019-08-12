James "Big Jim" Bough, Sr.

On this date, Saturday, August 10, 2019, James "Big Jim" Bough, Sr. left on another trip, only this one is probably just a one way.

Big Jim leaves behind his four children: Kim McNeil, Tammy (Greg) McMackins, Jim (Angie) Bough, Jr., Brian (Regan) Bough; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his very special friend Desa Rae Hodge; his many cousins and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Catherine Bough and his sister Debra Kelley.

Big Jim was a retired and proud member of the Heat & Frost Asbestos Workers Union Local #37 based out of Evansville, IN with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed traveling to new places and seeing all the beauty of this country and our neighbors. He loved fishing and riding motorcycles and was a "retired" member of the Pyro's Motorcycle Club based out of Yogi Bear Park in Portage. Jim lived in many places during his lifetime, but always called this area his home.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage) on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. A Celebration of Big Jim's Life will follow from Pruzin Brothers Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chicagoland Toys 4 Tots.

"Life is an adventure, just sit back and enjoy the ride." Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.