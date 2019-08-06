James C. Clousing

ST. JOHN, IN - James C. Clousing, age 80, of St. John, went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn Clousing, nee Milkamp. Loving father of Cheryl (Mark) Lubbers, Linda (Charles) Zandstra, Ron Clousing, and Julie (Kevin) Hengeveld. Proud grandfather of Kaitlyn Lubbers, Melissa (Mike) Bloem, Michelle (Steven) Hoeflich, Allyson Lubbers, Jonathan Zandstra, Matthew Zandstra, Kiley Hengeveld, Logan Hengeveld, and Aiden Hengeveld; great-grandfather of Clara Joy Hoeflich. Dear brother of Marsha (late Don) Ryskamp. Kind uncle of several nieces. Preceded in death by his parents C. Lawrence and Margaret Clousing.

Visitation Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethel Christian Reformed Church 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd. Lansing, IL, with Rev. Cal Aardsma officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Mr. Clousing was a retired Executive Director of Benefits for Sara Lee Corp. He was a graduate of Calvin College. Jim was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church where he faithfully served as deacon or elder for over 24 years. He served also as a member of the Lansing Christian School Foundation Board, Illiana Christian High School Board, Board of Trustees of the C.R.C. and Minister's Pension Fund Committee. Memorial contributions may be given to a Christian school of your choice.

