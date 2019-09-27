James C. Kilinski

SCHERERVILLE, IN - James C. Kilinski, age 77, of Schererville, IN passed away on September 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving sons: Jim (Kristin) Kilinski and Jeff (Susan) Kilinski; three grandchildren: Joshua, Ryan and Kyle; sister, Eleanor O'Donnell; and his loyal companion, Buddy.

Friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) Cremation will follow.

Jim was an avid car enthusiast who was often seen at local car shows. He was a good neighbor who was always there helping when it was needed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to your local Humane Society.