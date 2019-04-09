James C. Perryman

PORTAGE, IN - James C. Perryman, age 91 of Portage, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. James was born in Rutherford, TN on May 6, 1927 to William and Myrtle (Davis) Perryman.

James worked in construction with concentration on quality assurance. He retired from Gust K. Newburg Construction in 1991, some of his notable jobs included the parking structure for McCormick Place, Braidwood, IL nuclear power plant and his final job before retiring was the White Sox ballpark. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking. He made miniature churches, cooling racks and jewelry boxes among many other projects for his family. He was well loved and respected throughout his entire family, some would even call him "the favorite". He was always happy and had a positive outlook and a great sense of humor which he carried with him even during his illness.

James is survived by his wife, Marilyn Perryman; sons, Nathan (Laura) Perryman of Osceola, IN and Cameron Perryman of Valparaiso, IN; step daughters, Diana (Dan) Becker of Rensselaer, IN, Maria (Rick) Ousley of Griffith, IN and Ronda (Joe) Rixie of Lake Station, IN; grandchildren, Josh (Carrie) Perryman, Lindsay (Scott) Tomkiewicz, Natalie (Mike) McVey, 11 step grandchildren, five great grandchildren and six step great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (late Bobby) Brown and Ruby (late Slayden) Murphree. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rebecca (Flowers) Perryman; brothers, William Guy Perryman, Charles Perryman and infant brothers, Billy, Jerry and Bobby Perryman and sister, June Cox.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - PORTAE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN with Pastor Don Good officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to, VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St. Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.