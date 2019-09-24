James Cavanaugh "Jim" Poole

ST. JOHN, IN - James Cavanaugh "Jim" Poole, age 81, of St. John, IN, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was a graduate of Milan High School, Milan, MO, in 1956 and received his B.S. from Northeast Missouri State (Truman University) in 1960. He served in the United States Army Reserve. A trained chemist, Jim's career led him across the mid-west and northeast, into a role of plant manager. He retired from Globe Industries (Rieter Automotive) in 1997. Jim was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, an avid golfer, he loved to play the stock market, and enjoyed watching his grandkids compete in their various sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Mary (Miller), his brother John, and sister, Margaret Poole. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Jim is survived by his wife Cynthia (Roviaro); two sons, James "Jim" (Kelly) Poole and Steven (Je'Anne) Poole, and a daughter, Tracy (Kevin) Gray; five grandsons, Luke, Mark, Matthew, Andrew, and Gavin, and one granddaughter, Maria.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church 10701 Olcott Ave. St. John. Interment to follow at Holy Name Church Cemetery, Cedar Lake. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln, St. John, IN (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) For more information 219-365-3474 or

