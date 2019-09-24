James Cavanaugh "Jim" Poole

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Cavanaugh "Jim" Poole.
Service Information
Elmwood Chapel & Crematory
9931 Lincoln Plz
Cedar Lake, IN
46303
(219)-365-3474
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL
11300 W. 97th Ln
St. John, IN
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL
11300 W. 97th Ln
St. John, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel
11301 W. 93rd Ave
St. John, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Cavanaugh "Jim" Poole

ST. JOHN, IN - James Cavanaugh "Jim" Poole, age 81, of St. John, IN, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was a graduate of Milan High School, Milan, MO, in 1956 and received his B.S. from Northeast Missouri State (Truman University) in 1960. He served in the United States Army Reserve. A trained chemist, Jim's career led him across the mid-west and northeast, into a role of plant manager. He retired from Globe Industries (Rieter Automotive) in 1997. Jim was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, an avid golfer, he loved to play the stock market, and enjoyed watching his grandkids compete in their various sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Mary (Miller), his brother John, and sister, Margaret Poole. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Jim is survived by his wife Cynthia (Roviaro); two sons, James "Jim" (Kelly) Poole and Steven (Je'Anne) Poole, and a daughter, Tracy (Kevin) Gray; five grandsons, Luke, Mark, Matthew, Andrew, and Gavin, and one granddaughter, Maria.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church 10701 Olcott Ave. St. John. Interment to follow at Holy Name Church Cemetery, Cedar Lake. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln, St. John, IN (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) For more information 219-365-3474 or

www.elmwoodchapel.com


logo
Published in The Times on Sept. 24, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.