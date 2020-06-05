James Cole Pratscher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cole James Pratscher

CROWN POINT, IN - Cole James Pratscher, age 18, of Crown Point, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Beloved son of James (Susan) Pratscher and Sarah (Step Dan) Brown Pratscher. Brother of Sophie Pratscher. Loving grandson of Gladys (late Emil) Pratscher, Glenn (late Clare) Brown, and the late Toni (late Cary) Frenzel. He was loved by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Cole was a high school senior at Lake Central High School.

Visitation Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. A private funeral service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Private interment. Memorial contributions may be given to the Pratscher family in memory of Cole.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral service
Smits Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved