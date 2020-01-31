James Conn Schultz

GREEN VALLEY, AZ - James Conn Schultz, 80, originally from Calumet City, IL, Lansing, IL, and Munster, IL, passed away peacefully at his home for the past 18 years in Green Valley, AZ.

Jim graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School in 1957, served in the Army in Germany from 1957 - 1959, returning to attend Northern Illinois University. He then worked for Franklin Supply, E. Chicago, and U.S. Steel until he continued on as an independent steel broker.

In 2002, Jim and his wife moved from Munster, IN, to Green Valley, AZ.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Nancy, three children, Nancy Steiner (Russell) of Chicago, IL, Susan Shingler (Ray) of Valparaiso, IN, Clayton Schultz (Alex) of Chicago, a step-daughter Stephanie McNary, of Tucson, AZ, and a sister, Margot Kaegebein, of Homer Glen, IL. He was predeceased by his stepson, Eric McNary, his parents, Blanche and Wilbert Schultz, and his two older brothers, Jan and Jack.

Always close-knit, he passed according to his wishes, surrounded by his family in his own home.Jim spent his retirement years traveling around the U.S., creating and selling works of art made of steel, completely renovating a home in Green Valley, riding his motorcycle around town, and volunteering over 3000 hours of time as a docent at the Titan Missile Museum nearby. Oh-and also enjoying an occasional game of poker and a cigar!Memorial celebrations will be held in March in Green Valley and in July in the Calumet (Chicago) area.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or a .