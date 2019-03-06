James "Jim" D. McConnell

FISHERS, IN - James "Jim" D. McConnell, age 94, of Fishers, IN, passed away February 4, 2019. He was born June 25, 1924, in the coal mining patch called Royal, PA, to his parents, Hugh L. and Jean D. McConnell, who were from Motherwell, Scotland. Jim was raised in Gary, IN and graduated from Emerson High School in 1942, where he was a member of the varsity basketball team and Class Poet. During World War II, he volunteered as a tail gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress, attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and flew 27 combat bombing missions over Europe. Jim was awarded the Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Presidential Citation with a silver star, six battle stars, Victory Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern medal, and later the Greek Commemorative Medal of Honor and Citation. He was a member of the 483rd Bomb Group, 817th Bomb Squadron, 15th Army Air Force. Jim graduated from Indiana University in 1949, where he was a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. In 1953 he founded the Gary IU Varsity Club. Jim was President of USW Local Union 2695 Gary Works. He was Vice President of the Gary Works Goodfellow Club and trustee of the Chicago 209 Steel Club. Jim retired from the USX Corporation in 1982 with 39 years of service, where he was a Contract Engineer in the Construction Central Engineering Department located in Pittsburgh, PA.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Josephine; infant son, David; infant sister, Jean; brother, William; sister, Margaret Purcell; brothers-in-law, Donald Purcell and Monte Crilley; nephew, Bob McConnell; cousin, Jim Miller (a B-17 Bombardier killed in action in World War II). He is survived by his daughters, Mary McKee, Susan (Jack) McConnell; son, Matthew (Jennifer) McConnell; grandchildren, Katie and Michelle McKee, Lucas and Ben (Jill) Hafeli, Zoe McConnell; great grandchildren, Savannah and Catherine.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until time of sharing at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN. Jim was concerned about the issue of hunger in our communities. Memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410.