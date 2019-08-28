James "Jim" Dale Hockney

THAYER, IN - James "Jim" Dale Hockney, age 86 of Thayer, IN, passed away August 24, 2019. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Korean War. Jim was a loving father and doting grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Esther Hockney; and son Christopher Hockney; and sister- Janet Darnell.

He is survived by his wife Julia Junglas-Hockney; children Clarke (Kim) Hockney, and Caryn (Kurt) Whitehead; grandchildren Sara and Kristen Hockney, Bradley (Brandon) Whitehead, Mathew Whitehead, and Katelyn (Ryan) Snyder; great-grandson Max Snyder.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 directly at 9:30 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Roselawn, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . A community celebration of life for Jim will be held at a laterdate. www.burnsfuneral.com