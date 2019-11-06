James "Jim" Darrell Beavers

ST. JOHN, IN - James "Jim" Darrell Beavers, age 74, of St. John, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1945 in Winchester, TN to Cliffton and Wilma Jean Beavers (nee Goff).

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donnette Fay (nee Gifford); sons: James Jr., and Donald (Nora) Beavers; grandchildren: Thomas Beavers, Trisha (Brent) Withrow, Caitlin (Josi) Beavers; great-grandchildren: Anthony Withrow, Damien Beavers, Damien Smith, and Brylee Beavers. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Lucile Gifford, whom Jim cared for many years. Jim is survived by his siblings: Donald Beavers, Kathy Beavers, and Cliffton Beavers. He was preceded in death by his parents: Cliffton and Wilma Beavers; and his brothers: Billy Joe, Charles, Shelton, and Jerry Beavers; and his sister, Peggy Summers.

James worked at Allis-Chalmers as a diesel mechanic for 25 years.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME , 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. The funeral service will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow immediately at Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery. Please contact the funeral home for further information (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com