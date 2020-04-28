James David Hale

LaCROSSE, IN - James David Hale, 63 of LaCrosse, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born August 16, 1956 in Pineville, KY to James and Mildred (Spivey) Hale. James retired from the American Red Cross, where he worked as a disaster coordinator. He served as the Porter County Region Director for ABATE and was the unofficial mayor of LaCrosse. James enjoyed riding motorcycles, woodworking, and was a big NHRA fan.

On September 27, 2014, James married Kimberly Kachur who survives along with his mother, Mildred Hale; sons, Wesley (Sarah) Hale, Clayton Hale, and Travis Hale; step-son, William Albright; grandsons, Nathan and Jacob Hale; siblings, Dana (Harry) Lemke and Charlie (Barb) Hale; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.