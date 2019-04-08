James Dennis Hanson

LANSING, IL - It is with great sadness that the family of James Dennis Hanson announces his passing on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the age of 79 years after a brief battle with Cancer. James will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Carol and his children, Audrey (Jay) Hanson, Chris (Michelle), Joalle (Robert) Desco, Phil (Masako), and Mike (Bree). Jim will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, James Robert, Lilly, Alex, Gaby, Claire, Elyse, and Penny Pie and by sisters and brothers in law Roman and Lilian Kujawa, Carl and Myra Kujawa and by his many nieces and nephews. Jim will be remembered for his dry humor, love of old westerns, food and his family.

A wake in memory of Jim will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at ROSEMOOR FUNERAL HOME, 17943 S. Torrence Avenue, Lansing, IL. Funeral Services will be the following day directly at CARMELITE MONASTERY, 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, IN with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jim to the Carmelite Monastery in Munster Indiana. For service information (708)474-2404 or visit rosemoorfh.com for online guestbook.