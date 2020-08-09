James Dimos

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - James Dimos, 59 of Indianapolis, IN passed away August 05, 2020. Calling will be held on Monday August 10, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 3500 West 106th Street Carmel, IN 46032 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 7:30 PM. Additional calling will be held on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the Cathedral from 10:00 AM to service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fishers, IN. Complete obituary and video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com