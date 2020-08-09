1/
James Dimos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Dimos

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - James Dimos, 59 of Indianapolis, IN passed away August 05, 2020. Calling will be held on Monday August 10, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 3500 West 106th Street Carmel, IN 46032 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 7:30 PM. Additional calling will be held on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the Cathedral from 10:00 AM to service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fishers, IN. Complete obituary and video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved