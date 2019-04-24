James E. Belshaw

LOWELL, IN - James E. Belshaw, 71, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children: Ken (Heather) and Corey (Christina); grandchildren: Austin, Jaden, Autumn, John, Krystin; and great grandson, Ryker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burrell and Laura Jane and his brother, Todd.

Jim was a US Army Vietnam Veteran, a retired Butcher with State Line Packing and a lifetime Farmer. He always had a helping hand ready for family, friends and neighbors.

Visitation, Friday, April 26 from 4:00-8:00, with Funeral Services Saturday, 11:00AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the or American Kidney Foundation.