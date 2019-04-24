James E. Belshaw

Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
James E. Belshaw

LOWELL, IN - James E. Belshaw, 71, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children: Ken (Heather) and Corey (Christina); grandchildren: Austin, Jaden, Autumn, John, Krystin; and great grandson, Ryker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burrell and Laura Jane and his brother, Todd.

Jim was a US Army Vietnam Veteran, a retired Butcher with State Line Packing and a lifetime Farmer. He always had a helping hand ready for family, friends and neighbors.

Visitation, Friday, April 26 from 4:00-8:00, with Funeral Services Saturday, 11:00AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the or American Kidney Foundation. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Apr. 24, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
