James E. "Jim" Bennell Sr. (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Bible Baptist Church
6659 US-6
Portage, IN
View Map
Inurnment
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
McCool Cemetery
2700 McCool Road
Portage, IN
View Map
Obituary
James "Jim" E. Bennell, Sr.

HOBART, IN - James "Jim" E. Bennell, Sr., of Hobart, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. He was born in Gary, IN, on August 19, 1928, the second of four children, to Lawrence A. and Sadie J. Bennell. Jim graduated from Portage High School, attended Great Lakes Bible Institute and served during World War II in the Navy, where he was honorably discharged. He held memberships and was President of the Gary downtown Optimist Club, the East Gary Lions Club and was affiliated with the Gary Rotary Club. Jim was self-employed in the automobile industry and was affiliated with many Gary/Chicagoland businesses. He was also a licensed Minister with the Southern Baptist Convention and blessed with over 60 years as Minister of Music at several local churches. Jim had many interests which included music, aviation (pilot) and sports. He will be greatly missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary G. McDonald; spouses, Bessie A. Bennell and Barbara A. Bennell. He is survived by his children, Lana (Jack) Peters, James E. Bennell, Jr., Lawrence (Darlene) Bennell, Patricia (Arnold) Koski; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Roger (Ann) Bennell; sister-Linda J. Miller.

A Celebration of Life service for Jim will be held August 3, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at Bible Baptist Church, 6659 US-6, Portage, IN. Inurnment and Military Service Honors will take place on August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at McCool Cemetery, 2700 McCool Road, Portage, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on July 28, 2019
