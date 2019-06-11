James E. East

CROWN POINT, IN - James E. East, age 79 of Crown Point, died peacefully on June 8, 2019. Jim was born on April 21, 1940 to Noel and Regina East During his collegiate years, he married his middle school sweetheart, Marlene in 1960. Following graduation from Ball State, Jim began his lifelong passions of teaching and coaching high school basketball at Chester Center High School. Jim's career traversed through the years landing him in Connersville, Lawrenceburg, and Merrillville, where he retired after 42 years of coaching. His remarkable coaching career earned him a spot in the Indiana Coaches Hall of Fame.

Left to honor Jim's amazing life and legacy are: his wife of 59 years, Marlene; daughters Kelly East and Kara (Leo) Bonin; grandchildren: Casady (Ryan) Zurek and Katelyn (Eric Morris) Pruitt, Kristopher Tremblay, Blake Bonin, and Bryce Bonin; great-grandchildren: Quinn, Macy, and Eloise, as well as a multitude of friends, players, and students.

Visitation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with Time of Sharing at 7:30 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com