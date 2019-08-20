James E. Foster

On August 9, 2019, James E. Foster, loving husband, stepfather, uncle and step-grandfather, passed away at the age of 75. A renowned attorney, Jim's litigation skills remain legendary.

Jim was born in Henderson, KY on July 14, 1944 to Mary and Ben Foster. He received his law degree from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1972 and began his law practice in Hammond, IN that same year. He was active in the Lake County and Indiana Bar Associations; his practice focusing on criminal defense. He practiced law until August of 2018 when he began his retirement, moving back to New Harmony with his wife, Sara, of 29 years. Jim always said that the law was his hobby; even in retirement he continued to practice law on a limited basis. He was always quick to laugh and rarely suffered fools.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Mary, father Ben, and stepfather Ralph Hidbrader. He is survived by his wife, Sara, sister Bennie Lewis (Jim), stepchildren, Gina Redwine (James) and Michael Pagano (Heide), nieces and nephews Tammy Bolinger (Jay), David Lewis and Joshua and Nate Bolinger, and grandchildren Nick and Elyse Redwine, Dan Stanko (Mandira) Lynne Stanko and great-grandchild Samara.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday August 24, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a service at 11:00 a.m. at WERRY FUNERAL HOME, 615 S. Brewery St., New Harmony, IN. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Linda White Hospice Center, in Evansville, IN.