James E. Schreiner

On December 16, 2019, James E. Schreiner, loving husband and father of two sons passed away at the age of 82. Jim was born on July 14, 1937 in Hammond, IN to Margaret and Raymond Schreiner. On July 30, 1960, James was married to Jean M. Reed and raised two sons, James (Jim) and Patrick. Jim received his law degree from Notre Dame and practiced at Schreiner and Malloy in Schererville, IN. James also served as a Lieutenant in the United States Army, stationed in Munich, Germany.

Jim loved his wife and family above all else and enjoyed a life full of love, laughter, and travel with an extended group of dear friends. Second to Jim's love of family and friends was the profession of law where he was licensed in the seventh court of appeals, northern district of Indiana and member of the Hammond, Lake County, and Indiana Bar Associations. He was extremely well respected in the states workers compensation community where he was regarded by his peers as a vigorous advocate, both fair and honest.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret, and father, Raymond. He is survived by his wife Jean, his two sons, two daughters-in-law, five grandchildren, and his sisters Leah Kirchner-Schreiner and Linda McCarthy-Schreiner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to St. Joseph's Carmelite Home for Children (4840 Grasselli St, East Chicago IN, 46312).

A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas More (8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321) on December 28, 2019 at 10:00am. Followed by luncheon for family and friends.