James Edward Lee Leviner "Eddie"

HEBRON, IN - James Edward Lee Leviner "Eddie", age 53 of Hebron entered his heavenly transition on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1966 in Chapel Hills, NC to the late James Leviner and Christine Gibson-Leviner. Eddie was currently employed by Metra Railway, and previously by EJ & E and Gary Railway. He enjoyed many years racing stock cars at local dirt tracks, where he was known as "Fast Eddie". He retired from racing to spend time with his family in 2007. He enjoyed his recent years camping at Broken Arrow Campground and playing corn hole with his dearest friends. He became known as "Big Poppa".

He is survived by his daughters, Dana Weatherford, Dawn Potchen, Katlyn Williams, Emily Penzato, and Samantha Sorbello, son, Colton Leviner, ex-wife and dear friend, Diane Leviner, loving girlfriend, Sonia Carroll, and brothers, Greg and Riley Choate.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandi Lester.

A celebration of Eddie's life will be held on November 24, 2019 at The Hobart Fraternal Order of Eagles from 12:00-5:00 p.m. where all friends and family are welcome. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. For more information, please call (219)942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.