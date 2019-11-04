James Edward Merifield

WESTVILLE, IN - James Edward Merifield, 87, of Westville, IN passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Survived by beloved wife of 68 years Janice Dolores (Boysel) Merifield of Westville; daughter Jamie Lynn (Bill Steffen) Graf of Michigan City; son James Jeffrey (Olivia) Merifield of Ogden Dunes; grandchildren Chelsea (Ryan) Maerz, Christian Graf and Jordan Graf, and great grandchildren: Carlie and Maddox Maerz all of Michigan City. Also survived by sister Judith Wardell of Hobart, and various nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Milford ("Tadie") and Helen (Gatrell) Merifield, and brother David Jon Merifield.

Mr. Merifield was a United States Navy Veteran and a member of the Hobart Assembly of God. He retired from USX Tubing Specialties in 1984 after 35 years of service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME, 58 W Walnut St., Westville, IN. Visitation will take place prior to the memorial service, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .