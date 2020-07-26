James "Jim" Edward Oprisko

SCHERERVILLE, IN - James "Jim" Edward Oprisko, age 66, of Schererville, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born to the late Nicholas Andrew and Theresa Jane (Houldson) Oprisko in East Chicago, IN on June 3, 1954. On January 21, 2006, he married Rose Schiller in Dyer, IN; she survives.

There is so much to say about Jim. He was a big Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. He loved the Caribbean beaches and taking Windjammer cruises. This is where he met Rose and many other great friends. He spent a lot of time watching movies of all genre's, comedy shows and the cooking channels. He could always come up with a quote at the most appropriate times. His family and friends will always remember his great stories. He travelled to many parts of the world and has many, many pictures of his adventures. He did pick up the nick name "flash" along the way.

He leaves behind his wonderful wife, Rose M. Oprisko of 14 years; two sons, Eric Oprisko, Andy Oprisko and his fiancs', Erin Ciszczon; step children: Shane Schiller (Colleen Costello and her children Vivian and Tina), Cheryl Schiller (Jochen Rauch); grandchildren, Jaxen, Sam, and Noah Rauch; two sisters, Jana (Earl) Abshire and Nikki (Jay) Bonnell; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private celebration of life to honor Jim. To leave words of comfort and memories please visit www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com.

Never forget to smile as big as Jim always did.