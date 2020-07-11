1/
James Edward "Jimbo" Wright
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Edward Wright (Jimbo)

KOUTS, IN - James Edward Wright (Jimbo), 62 of Kouts, IN, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident on July 8, 2020. James was born October 13, 1957 to Wallace and Mary Wright in Valparaiso, IN. On May 28, 1978 James married Jeri Lynn Wade in Athens, AL. Survivors include his wife, Jeri; son, James (Jamie) and daughter, Jaclyn (Jorge) Garcia; grandchildren: Autumn, Jadon, Haleigh, Gage, Olivia, Eva and Jorge; siblings: Frances (David) Waseman, Wally (Mary Ann) Wright, Richard (Michelle) Wright, Dorothy Brodner, Michael Wright, Nancy (Tony) Helmer, John (Gloria) Wright, Margaret (James) Strehler, Laura (Mark) Gray, Susan (Humberto) Lopez-Acosta, Kathryn Wright, Leon (Susan) Wright; and mother in law, Ruth Wade. He was preceded in death by a brother, Martin; and his father, Wallace Earl Wright.

A Celebration of Life will take place at The American Legion post 301 located at 959 W. Indiana St., Kouts, IN on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 PM. Donations will be accepted by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
The American Legion post 301
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved