James Edward Wright (Jimbo)

KOUTS, IN - James Edward Wright (Jimbo), 62 of Kouts, IN, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident on July 8, 2020. James was born October 13, 1957 to Wallace and Mary Wright in Valparaiso, IN. On May 28, 1978 James married Jeri Lynn Wade in Athens, AL. Survivors include his wife, Jeri; son, James (Jamie) and daughter, Jaclyn (Jorge) Garcia; grandchildren: Autumn, Jadon, Haleigh, Gage, Olivia, Eva and Jorge; siblings: Frances (David) Waseman, Wally (Mary Ann) Wright, Richard (Michelle) Wright, Dorothy Brodner, Michael Wright, Nancy (Tony) Helmer, John (Gloria) Wright, Margaret (James) Strehler, Laura (Mark) Gray, Susan (Humberto) Lopez-Acosta, Kathryn Wright, Leon (Susan) Wright; and mother in law, Ruth Wade. He was preceded in death by a brother, Martin; and his father, Wallace Earl Wright.

A Celebration of Life will take place at The American Legion post 301 located at 959 W. Indiana St., Kouts, IN on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 PM. Donations will be accepted by the family.