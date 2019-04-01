Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James F. Donley.

CROWN POINT, IN - James F. Donley, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Crown Point Christian Village. James is survived by his children: Patricia (Jeffrey) Reid and James J. (Julie) Donley; grandchildren: Brian (Laura) Reid, Megan (Derek) Cole, Jennifer (Ryan) Collins, James M. (Fiancée Stephanie Lemus) Donley, and Scott (Ana) Donley; great-grandchildren: Caroline Reid and Andrew Reid; brother: Patrick (Shirley) Donley; and sisters-in-law: Patricia (Elmer) Fischer and Arlene (Leonard) Outzs. He was preceded death by his wife: Irene Nagy Donley; parents: Harry and Wilhemine Donley; and brothers: Donald (Alice) Donley and Martin Donley.

James worked at National Tea where he met the love of his life, Irene Nagy. Nine days after their marriage in September 1951, he was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army. He was a life-long salesman who worked in real estate and insurance, retiring from Allstate. He was a member of the American Legion and attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN. He loved sports, especially watching his son and grandchildren. He was an avid Cubs fan and took great delight in their 2016 World Series win. James was a life-long golfer and played well into his 80's. He was a car enthusiast, but most of all he was a dedicated family man, who devoted his life to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre at 10:00 AM with Fr. Thomas Mischler officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the or Harbor Light Hospice.

