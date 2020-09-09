James F. Horvath, Sr.

HIGHLAND, IN - James F. Horvath Sr. age 89 of Highland passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020.

He is survived by his children Cheryl (Telpri) Piccirilli, Debbie Street, James Horvath Jr., several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brother Frank Horvath, and loving companion Judy Suchocki.

James was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Horvath and parents Frank and Eleanor Horvath.

Funeral services will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church located at 3025 Highway Ave., Highland with Fr. Brian Chadwick celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, all those attending the funeral services are required to wear facial masks and practice safe social distancing. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday September 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th. Ave) Griffith.James grew up in the Harbor. James retired as Plant Manager for Union Carbide. James was the avid sports fan, especially the game of bowling. James enjoyed spending his time camping in Northern Wisconsin, fishing for Muskie, and duck hunting. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.