James F. Mayberry, Jr.

James Foster Mayberry Jr., 82, died March 26 of metastatic prostate cancer. He passed away shortly before dawn; he always was a morning person.Jim was born in Chicago on July 8, 1936, the oldest child of James. F. "Foss" Mayberry, Sr. and Edythe Louise Mayberry (nee Boncory). They moved to Indiana in 1952 and he graduated from Hammond High in 1954. While there, he met Carolyn Barnard in sophomore Geometry. They began by sharing notes, learned they shared a birthday (Jim was about an hour older), and eventually shared their lives. They were married in 1959 after both graduating from Purdue University, Jim with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. While at Purdue Jim was in both Army and Navy ROTC. He was also on Purdue's Drill Team, national champions for four years. After college he went to work for Inland Steel, but was called up to active duty in the US Army. Shortly after their first child was born he was deployed with the peacekeeping forces during the building of the Berlin Wall. After he returned home they moved to East Chicago, then to Highland. They had two more children, and he worked at Inland for 38 years, retiring in 1996. When Carolyn passed away unexpectedly in April, 1998, Jim found solace in the company of old friends who shared his grief. One of those was Pat Jackson, who also lost her beloved husband that summer. They were married in December, 1999, and shared good years before Pat's death in 2006.Jim was a 32nd Degree Master Mason, Life Member of Indiana Harbor Lodge #686, and active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church until he moved to Michigan in 1999, then Arizona in 2006. When he could no longer live alone he moved to Washington to live near his daughter. His choice was based on climate, not preference between kids; Jim always maintained that he had three favorite children.

Jim is survived by those children: Jane (Bruce) Schmoetzer of Richland, WA, Janice (Mike) Ronschke of Highland, IN and Jim (Lisa) Mayberry of Maple Grove, MN; six grandchildren: Michael (Jorie) and Colin (Breanna) Ronschke, Carolyn and Kyle Schmoetzer, and Matthew and Grace Mayberry; and four great-grandchildren: Elaine, Aidan, Raelyn, and Jameson.

Funeral services will be held at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 1101 Park Drive, Munster, IN. Visitation from 9:00-10:30 a.m., and Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment follows immediately at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in Jim's name either to St. Paul's (address above), or to : 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/.

And since humor was always Jim's preferred approach to life, we hope you'll share a laugh in his honor.