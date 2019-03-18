James F. Polarek

VALPARAISO, IN - James F. Polarek, 80 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born October 21, 1938 in Valparaiso to Leo and Sophie (Blastick) Polarek. Jim graduated from Valparaiso High School, proudly served in the United States Army, and made his career as an Appliance Repairman with Casbon's Electric for 25 years before becoming a Millwright with US Steel for 25 years. He attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, and was a member of American Legion Post 502 in South Haven. Jim enjoyed gardening, fishing, and being with his family. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor, and as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

On October 9, 1982 in Michigan City, Jim married Nancy Baker, who survives, along with children: James (Phyllis) Polarek of Morgan Township, Robert (Cheryl) Polarek of Valparaiso, Patricia Spicknall of Elkhart, Peter Boyles of Gary; grandchildren: Jimmy, Jackson, Leo, Kirstie, Jonathan; and great-grandson, Dominic. He was preceded in death by his parents, former wife, Sarah Polarek, and siblings: Margaret Hendrich, Charles Polarek, Josephine Morrisroe, and Lawrence "Bing" Polarek.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, with additional visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial to follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop #907.