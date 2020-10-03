James "Jimmy" F. Rokosz

SCHERERVILLE, IN - James "Jimmy" F. Rokosz, age 70, of Schererville, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jacqueline; children: Christopher (Laura) Rokosz, Kevin (Erika) Rokosz and Elizabeth (Matthew) Ruff; grandchildren: Alyssa, Adriana, Cayla, Haley, Paige, Jacob, Colton, Jimmy and Gracie; brothers: Richard (Miriam) Rokosz and Ronald (Melinda) Rokosz; sister, Joanne (Arthur) Beckmann; sister-in-law, Mary Rokosz.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Marie Rokosz.

Jimmy was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. He worked at Schepel Buick for many years. Jimmy was an avid fisherman and loved the Chicago Cubs. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at GEISEN FUNDERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN, 46375. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jimmy's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

