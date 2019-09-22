James F. Schmidt, PhD.

MUNSTER, IN - James F. Schmidt, age 83, of Munster, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

He is survived by sons: Carl (Dawn) Schmidt and Neil Schmidt; daughters: Elaine (Clifton) Kirby and Elise Nieto; his loved grandchildren: Logan, Sunita, Gabriel, Jada, Daniel, Enrique, Benjamin and Margaret; his brother, Arthur Schmidt and sister, Jo Ellen Clark and great nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his wife Susan, his parents Fred and Pauline Schmidt, and daughter Elizabeth Schmidt.

Jim worked for International Harvester, NIPSCO and Inland Steel. He was involved in Boy Scouts, Munster Historical Society and Lions Club. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., prayer service at noon, at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Private Interment, Chapel Lawn, Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Indiana (Animal Shelter), 421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321.

