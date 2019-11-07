James "Jim" Fauth

HIGHLAND, IN - James "Jim" Fauth age 88 of Highland Indiana passed away on Thursday October 10, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Ruth; children, Marlene Huffman, David Fauth, Diana Buikema, Dawn Fauth and Tracy (Curtis) Dayl eight grandchildren; sisters, Carol Kurowski, Margie Jarczyk, Sandy Hjemvick and Marilyn Fauth; numerous nieces and nephews; his four-legged companions Happie and Allee. Preceded in death by his parents Herman and Barbara Fauth, and sister Barbara Fullgraf.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church 8955 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN with Rev. Quincey Worthington officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

James was a Proud Korean Veteran. He was a retired automobile mechanic and owner of C&J Service in Highland. Jim loved going hunting and fishing.

