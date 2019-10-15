James Fitzsimons

GRIFFITH, IN - James Fitzsimons, 85, of Griffith, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann, of 62 years; children, James N. Fitzsimons Jr., Timothy J. Fitzsimons, Anthony J. (Leigh) Fitzsimons; adoring grandchildren, James N. (Ashley) Fitzsimons III, Joshua J. (Heather) Fitzsimons, Jacob A. Fitzsimons, Catherine M. Fitzsimons, Anna L. Fitzsimons; loving great grandchildren Brianna Fitzsimons, James N. Fitzsimons IV, siblings, Larry (Marge) Fitzsimons, Richard (Norma) Fitzsimons, Robert (Patricia) Fitzsimons, Jon (Sandra) Fitzsimons, Cheryl (Ron) Wise, and numerous additional loving family and friends.

Friends will be invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a Prayer Service at 4:00 PM, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, 46322. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, Indiana, 46319, Father Keith Virus, officiating. Visitation at the church Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of mass.

James was a member of St. Mary Church, Griffith, Ironworkers Local 63 for over 50 years, longtime past member of the Highland Moose Lodge. Jim was a man who loved his family above all else, he enjoyed raising many different kinds of animals, as well as hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers donations donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area is preferred.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800, or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.