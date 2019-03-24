Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Francis "Jim" Sury.

James Francis "Jim" Sury

ST. JOHN, IN - James Francis "Jim" Sury, age 76. Late of St. John. Passed away March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Sherry (nee Grys) for 52 years. Loving father of Jackie (Jacob) Huppenthal and Angelique (Zon) Haralovich. Cherished grandfather of Isaiah, Damian, Jake, Aaron, Jordan, Madison, Xavier, and Zachary. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers and one sister.

Veteran of the U.S. Army. Jim was a retired carpenter and member of Union Local #599. He was an active member of the St. John VFW Post #717 always volunteering at the fish fry's and blood drive. He loved to fish, play cards, and cook. Jim was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019 1:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, March 25, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to Holy Name Catholic Church, Cedar Lake, IN. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Indiana, Munster. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com