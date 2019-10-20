James Frank Horak

MUNSTER, IN - James Frank Horak, age 72 of Munster, IN passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Marsha; daughter, Jeanne (Will) Lindquist; grandchildren, Emma, Liam and Preston; sisters, Mary Frances (Frank) Kasparek, Jerry (Margaret) Horak, and Barbara (Terry) Seybert; many nephews and nieces and father-in-law, William J. Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Horak and mother-in-law Marion Vergeson.

Jim attended Elsie High School, Elsie, MI class of 1965. He earned his engineering degree from Michigan State University, and his MBA from Governor State. He served in the Army at Fort Dix, NJ, worked for American Bridge and was self-employed as a structural engineer. Jim was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church in Hammond, was an avid golfer, big fan of the Michigan State Spartans, and the Detroit Tigers. Jim was a humble man of integrity with strong faith who was kind and generous. He will be deeply missed by his relatives and many friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held 12:30 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Brian D. Chadwick officiating. Services will conclude at the church and an honorable burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place at a later date. A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday morning at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Joseph's Carmelite Home (www.carmelitehome.org) would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com