James G. "Jim" Hill

CROWN POINT, IN - James G. "Jim" Hill, age 81, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Fran; three daughters: Deanna (Gus) Tasicas, Mary Kate (John) Gebo, Jennifer (Andrew) Shultz; son, Gordon (Melissa) Hill; seven grandchildren: Christina, Michael and Demitria Tasicas, Mary Kate and Max Shultz, Zachary and Sarah Hill; one sister, Mary Lou (Russ Reinhalter) Fisher; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde Hill and Helen Marie (Trailer) Hill; and brothers: Michael Dennis Hill, Joseph Terry Hill and David M. Hill.

Jim was born in Gary, IN on October 27, 1937. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School Class of 1956. Jim was a US Army Veteran. On June 11, 1966, he married the love of his life, Frances E. Grandys at St. Mary's Church in Crown Point. He retired from Bethlehem Steel as a roller on the tandem mill. In retirement, Jim, along with Fran, enjoyed his family, friends, traveling and the old car hobby.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 North Fairbanks Court, Suite 800, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Please make the check payable to "Northwestern Memorial Foundation" and include "James Hill" in the memo line. Donations can also be made online at "giving.nm.org/jameshill" or over the phone at 833-GIFT-NMF. Your gift will support the Department of Medicine Research & Education at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

