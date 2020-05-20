James G. Wendlinger SCHERERVILLE, IN - James G. Wendlinger age 59 of Schererville, formerly of Hammond passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Maryann (Charles) Markley; brother, Gary (Ramona) Wendlinger and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Irene Wendlinger. James was an avid fisherman and sportsman. He was a fan of The Bears and of The White Sox. Funeral Services were private. Services entrusted to Solan-Pruzin Funeral Home. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 20, 2020.