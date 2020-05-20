James G. Wendlinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James G. Wendlinger SCHERERVILLE, IN - James G. Wendlinger age 59 of Schererville, formerly of Hammond passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Maryann (Charles) Markley; brother, Gary (Ramona) Wendlinger and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Irene Wendlinger. James was an avid fisherman and sportsman. He was a fan of The Bears and of The White Sox. Funeral Services were private. Services entrusted to Solan-Pruzin Funeral Home. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved