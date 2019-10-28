James H. Schumacher

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - James H. Schumacher age 96. U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran/WWII. Native of Cincinnati, OH, came to South Holland in 1955 to open Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Loving husband for 71 years of Dolores nee Redelman. Devoted father of Janet (John) Wetzel, Ann (Frank) Stanfa, David (Debra) and Alan (Marlene) Schumacher. Proud grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 17. Brother of the late Mary Ann (late Ray) White and Harry (Charleen) Schumacher. Uncle and dear friend of many.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Monday October 28th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday morning 10:30 AM to San Rocco Oratory, 315 E. 22nd St., Chicago Heights. Mass 11:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.