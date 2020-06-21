James H. "Spook" Spoerner
1941 - 2020
James H. "Spook" Spoerner

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL - James H. "Spook" Spoerner, 78, of Fort Myers Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at the Hope Hospice House. He was born October 15, 1941 to Archie and Ruth Spoerner in Hammond, IN, where he was a resident until moving to Florida after his retirement. He retired in 1998 after 28 years of service as Assistant Chief from the Hammond Fire Department and was a past officer of the Hammond Firefighters Local 556. He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 274 and the Bayside Estates Men's Club. During his lifetime, he was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Hammond/Munster) and Zion Lutheran Church (Fort Myers).

James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dolores "Dolly" Spoerner; his daughter Suzanne (Curtis) Goot and grandchildren Annalisa and CJ of St. Louis, MO; his sister, Sharlene (late Sam) Bozack of Tempe, AZ; his sister-in-law, Sharon Spoerner of Muncie, IN; several other nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers Arthur (Audrey) Spoerner in 2017 and Thomas Spoerner in 2020.

He enjoyed various activities including spending the summers with his beloved grandchildren in Missouri, swimming and boating, being outdoors in the sunshine riding his moped and golf cart, playing bocce ball, and being a "Mr. Fix-It."

Private services were held by the family at the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, or to Zion Lutheran Church, 7401 Winkler Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919.



Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
June 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow and know how dearly he was loved by many friends.
Jule, Barb and family Johnson
Friend
