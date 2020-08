James H. Watkin

FRANKLIN, IN - James H. Watkin, passed away on April 3, 2020, in Franklin, IN.

A memorial service will be held for James H. Watkin on August 29, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, IN.

Visitation is 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. service to follow. Memorials can be made to the Church Pantryt