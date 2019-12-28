James H. Watt

MUNSTER, IN - James H. Watt, 89, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on December 20, 2019. James was born on December 19, 1930 in Chicago, IL the son of James T. Watt and Pearl Watt nee Lockwood.

James is survived by his children James B. (Susan) Watt of Munster, IN, David (Shelly) Watt of Fishers, IN and Carol (late Bruce) Matson of Dresser, WI. Also surviving James are his grandchildren Kelly (Tate) Watts, Mark (Margo) Matson, Luke (Rachel) Matson and Andrew, Hollyn, Jessa, and George Mason Watt. Four great grandchildren Seth, Cora, Noah, and Brooks also survive. He is preceded in death by his wife Eleanor, his mother and father, sister Alta Savage and grandson Hayden Watt.

James loved woodworking and was an avid gardener. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and the outdoors.

Visitation will be held Sunday December 29, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral services will be conducted Monday December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation an hour prior to services at KISH FUNERAL HOME. Rev. Martin Reynhout will officiate. Burial will be at Oakland Memory Lane Cemetery, Dolton, IL. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area. Condolences may be sent at kishfuneralhome.net.