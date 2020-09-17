1/1
James Harry Hudspeth
1938 - 2020
James Harry Hudspeth

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS - James Harry Hudspeth, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born February 22, 1938 in Hammond, IN, the son of Harry Franklin Hudspeth and Marie Angela Gutzwiller Hudspeth who modeled the strong work ethic he demonstrated in life.

He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 47 years. In 1985 James and Dorothy restored a historic home in Kentwood, LA which is on the National Register of Historic Places. He is survived by his five children Deborah Rhyne (Eric) of Hammond, IN, Jennifer Pecquet (Robert) of Metairie, LA, James B. Hudspeth (Jean) of West Valley City, UT, Linda Logue of Slidell, and Kay Lee (John) of Franklinton, LA. His brother Thomas preceded him in death as well as his parents and great-grandson Noah Inman.

He is also survived by his brother Victor Hudspeth (Sally) of Lansing, IL and his sister Suzy Bologna (Jim) of Michigan City, IN. James has twelve grandchildren (Shannon, Sarah, Kaleigh, Alathea, Brock, James, Joanna, Jaycob, Angela, Jeremy, Emily, Michelle) and twelve great grandchildren (Alahna, Noah, James, Hunter, Evolette, Norah, Dillon, Judah, Ailey, Amelia, Evan, and Gabe). Jim graduated from Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1956. He began a career with Sears at 18 and was with the company over 40 years. He also served in the National Guard for eight years. After retirement he started a consulting business. He loved sports, especially football, and other hobbies included family genealogy, bottle digging, and gardening. His love for animals was evident in the many pet dogs his family cared for over the years.

Private family visitation was held on September 14, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Biloxi, MS with burial to follow.



Published in The Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
