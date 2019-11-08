James Hillis Whalls

VALPARAISO, IN - James Hillis Whalls, 90 of Valparaiso, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born December 12, 1928 in Rodney, Ontario, Canada to the late Frank and Nellie Whalls and move to the United States in 1949. In 1951 James married JoAnne D. Yaros, and they had three daughters, Darlene (Kim) Edmonds, Cherrie Luke, and Marsha (John) Sanders. In 1961 James married JoAnn Maze who had three children, Marianne (Ronald Koselke) Whitcomb, Joseph Silhavy, and Vicky (Ross) Andrews. Together they had 2 daughters, Judy (John) Mekola and Tammy (Michael) Csmereka. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Whalls; and grandson, Michael Whitcomb.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton with a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Dunes Hospice or . Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.