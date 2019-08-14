James J. Drew Jr.

  • "Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police..."
    - ~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
  • "Jim was a great partner to me in the 004th district. We..."
    - Bob Kulak
Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-731-2749
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Obituary
James J. Drew Jr., Ret. CPD

EAST SIDE - James J. Drew Jr., Ret. CPD, age 65, late of the East Side, passed away August 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Drew. Jim is preceded in death by his parents James J. Drew Sr. and Mary K. Drew and sister Mary Drew. He was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, DePaul University and a retired patrolman for the Chicago Police Department. Jim was a Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, and Cubs fan as well as an avid gardener.

Visitation Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.


Published in The Times on Aug. 14, 2019
