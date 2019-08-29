James J. Menke

SCHERERVILLE, IN - James J. Menke, age 53, of Schererville, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his mother, Krystyna (Harry) Clark; and father, Gary (Mary) Menke; one son, Zachary Menke; aunts, Zdzislawa Bednarski, and Marquita Jordan; uncle, Peter (Rose) Bednarski; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). Cremation to follow, with burial at Oaktown Cemetery, Oaktown, IN. James was a landscaper.