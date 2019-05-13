James J. Plemich

EAST CHICAGO, IN - James J. Plemich, 76, of East Chicago, IN (formerly from Whiting) passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born on September 24, 1942, the son of the late John and Therese Plemich of Whiting, IN. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1960 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI. Surviving are his children, Jennifer (Mike) Nicholus and Matthew (Kate) Plemich, and grandchildren Julia, Noah, and Ryan Nicholus and Sally Plemich. Also a sister, Mary (Rich) Redar of Kouts, IN; nephews Kevin Redar and Brian Redar; niece Christine (Mike) Jones; and great-nephew Ayden Jones.

Jim enjoyed engaging in political conversations, reading, Croatian food and traditions, the city of Chicago, watching the Cubs and Notre Dame football, and taking long walks. He had a kind and generous heart.

Following cremation, Jim will be laid to rest at St. John Diocesan Cemetery in Hammond, IN.