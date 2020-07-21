James J. Rohaley

SOUTH HAVEN, IN - James J. Rohaley age 81 passed away July 16, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathy "Kack" (Mudry), daughters; Deborah Rohaley-Upton (Tom Upton) of Kouts, In, Sandy Buchwalter, and son; Ronald (Jodi) Rohaley of Phillips, Wi; three grandchildren; Jason Buchwalter, Christopher Rohaley, Anthony Rohaley.

Private funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at CALUMET PARK FUNERA HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 370 N. County Line Rd., 46342.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to VNA Hospice Center Valparaiso In 46383. THANK YOU FOR YOUR COMPASSIONATE CARE.

For more information/full obituary visit www.mycalumentpark.com.