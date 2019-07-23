James John Jandura

DYER, IN - On Saturday, July 13, 2019, James John Jandura, 76, went home to the Lord. Jim was born in Chicago, IL on March 18,1943 to parents Helen and Joseph Jandura, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 26 years and mother of his children, Patricia Anne Stooksbury; his brother Joseph Jandura and sister-in-law Gail Jandura; brother-in-law Russel Gullickson; and sister-in-law Margaret (Stooksbury) Taylor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Mary Louise (nee DeMatio) Jandura; son Michael (Tara) Jandura; daughter Jill (Dan) Ketchmark; and sister Joan (John) Horne; five granddaughters, Kalli, Elizabeth, and Emily Ketchmark, and Alyssa and Shae Jandura; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Virginia Stooksbury (Don) Rector, Wilma Stooksbury Gullickson, Kent Taylor, Randy (Diane) Stooksbury, Nancy Stooksbury (Dave) Greener, Jeff (Kami) Stooksbury; Annette DeMatio, Dan (Donna) DeMatio, Lori (Jaime) DeMatio-Lazarus, Jerry DeMatio, Chris (Anna) DeMatio; and nieces, nephews, and cousins in both families.

Jim worked a number of places before retiring from BP Amoco in 1998. He was an avid fisherman and Packers fan; he loved his family, liked to cook, and enjoyed family and friend gatherings. He loved traveling and driving country roads, reading about WWII, nature, and Westerns. He was always a believer, and as he grew older, spent more time in relationship with Christ. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed.

Private burial of ashes will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Church-Highland, 8910 Grace St., Highland, IN on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to TRANSITIONS at Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Arrangements entrusted to CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, CALUMET CITY, IL. For information please call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.